Boise’s care and support scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up across clinics, homes, and community programs. If you like helping people one-on-one, these are solid options to check out this week.

Employer: St. Luke's Health System

St. Luke's Health System Location: Boise, ID (Parkcenter Family Medicine clinic)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on an integrated care team helping patients with complex health needs get the right services and support. You’ll do outreach, help remove barriers to care, connect people to community resources, and support health education programs.

Employer: Foundations For Independence

Foundations For Independence Location: Boise, ID (services across the Treasure Valley)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $22.00–$28.00 per hour, based on experience

Provide ABA services to kids and teens (ages 3–21) with developmental disabilities or challenging behaviors in homes, centers, and the community. Good fit if you like hands-on work, flexible schedules, and being part of a team that offers training and growth.

Employer: Life Care Center of Treasure Valley

Life Care Center of Treasure Valley Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the social services team in a post-acute care setting, helping meet patients’ emotional and social needs. You’ll assist with documentation, connect families to resources, and work closely with an interdisciplinary care team.

Employer: Foundations For Independence

Foundations For Independence Location: Boise, ID (services across the Treasure Valley)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $18.00–$23.00 per hour, based on experience

Provide ABA therapy to children and teens with developmental disabilities in home, center, and community settings. If you’re not yet certified, they’ll help you get your RBT at no cost, and you’ll get ongoing supervision from a BCBA.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedules, teams, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.