Boise is busy growing, and that means steady work for people who keep buildings, grounds, and equipment clean and running. Here are several solid options, from entry-level cleaning to skilled HVAC.

Employer: St. Luke's Health System

St. Luke's Health System Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

This is an entry point into healthcare, working with commercial laundry machines to wash, fold, and pack linens for hospital use. Good fit if you like hands-on work, stable hours, and strong benefits with room to grow.

Employer: St. Luke's Health System

St. Luke's Health System Location: Boise, ID (Central Laundry facility)

Boise, ID (Central Laundry facility) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Keep big industrial washers, dryers, conveyors, and boilers running safely and smoothly. Great for mechanically minded folks who want on-the-job learning, steady hours, and full benefits in a healthcare setting.

Employer: SCA Health (Treasure Valley Hospital)

(Treasure Valley Hospital) Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$22.00 per hour

Clean patient areas, offices, and public spaces, handle trash and biohazard containers, and keep floors and linens in top shape. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a stable hospital environment.

Employer: Veritas Facility Services and Specialty Construction

Location: Boise, ID (83709)

Boise, ID (83709) Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00 per hour + $50 flat fee for Saturday shift; 15–20 hrs/week

Evening cleaning of schools, offices, and churches (mostly 8pm–1am). Nice option if you want a side job with 401(k) match, PTO, and paid training and can reliably work nights.

Employer: Northwestern Janitorial

Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help deep-clean new Micron buildings so they’re ready for move-in—dust, debris removal, floors, restrooms, and more. Good for people who are detail-oriented, can handle physical work, and don’t mind a construction-site setting (PPE provided).

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Travel to customers and fully detail vehicles inside and out. Best for someone with detailing experience, their own equipment, strong customer service skills, and a reliable vehicle.

Employer: CaptiveAire – Region 114

Location: Boise, ID (field service area)

Boise, ID (field service area) Type: Full-time

Pay: $65,000–$75,000/year + monthly bonus, overtime potential, **$4,000 signing bonus***

Service and repair commercial HVAC systems, read schematics, and handle preventive maintenance. Strong fit if you have 2+ years of commercial HVAC experience and want solid pay, benefits, a company vehicle, and year-round work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles open or flexible schedules.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.