Boise’s engineering scene is buzzing right now—semiconductors, grid modernization, and big construction projects are all hiring. If you’re an engineer or technical pro, this is a great moment to level up without leaving the Treasure Valley.

Employer: GUERDON, LLC

Location: Boise, ID (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design power and lighting systems for large modular multifamily and hospitality projects using Revit and the NEC. Good fit if you have 5+ years in building electrical design and like collaborating with architects, PMs, and factory teams.

Employer: CINDER (for a leading GC)

Location: Boise, ID (onsite)

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: $90K–$130K/yr + incentives

Coordinate complex MEP work on commercial, industrial, and healthcare projects. You’ll run coordination meetings, manage RFIs/submittals, and work heavily in Procore/Bluebeam/Revit/Navisworks.

Employer: Qualus

Location: Boise, ID or remote (US/Canada)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (competitive with full benefits)

Lead substation foundations and structures design and mentor a civil/structural team. Ideal for a PE with 15+ years experience who wants high-impact work on grid and renewable projects.

Employer: Qualus

Location: Boise, ID or remote (US)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (competitive with full benefits)

Design and detail substation structures and foundations with a focus on quality and cost. Great step if you have 8–10 years in civil/structural and 7+ years substation experience.

Employer: RedBuilt, LLC

Location: Boise, ID or Chino, CA

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $80,000–$135,000/yr

Lead mass timber and wood-framed structural design while mentoring EITs and designers. Perfect for a CA-licensed PE with 5+ years structural experience who enjoys both technical work and coaching others.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Boise, ID or any US location (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $123,600–$162,300/yr

Design industrial plumbing systems (sanitary, process sewer, gas, roof drainage) for advanced manufacturing and data-heavy facilities. Best for engineers with 8+ years plumbing design and strong code knowledge.

Employer: Micron Technology

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: $143,000–$398,000/yr (base)

High-level role shaping next-gen memory packaging for datacenter and edge AI. You’ll drive package architecture, co-optimize silicon/board/system, and use EDA + AI tools; requires 6+ years in memory systems packaging.

(Note: Duplicate posting also exists under a different job ID; role details are the same.)

Employer: Micron Technology

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own wet etch equipment performance in a fab environment—install, qualify, optimize, and troubleshoot tools (TEL, LAM, PSK) using SPC/FDC and data science methods.

Employer: Micron Technology

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on yield, cost, and reliability for advanced memory processes. You’ll run DOEs, manage supplier quality, and lead root-cause investigations; requires a Master’s + 1 year related experience.

Employer: Micron Technology

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role for recent grads to support process development, yield improvement, and SPC/FDC. Good fit if you’re excited to learn fab processes and even use Agentic AI to streamline workflows.

Employer: Micron Technology

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on diffusion and assembly processes—qualifying new tools/materials, improving yield, and managing supplier quality. Requires a Bachelor’s + 1 year in a related engineering or science field.

Employer: Micron Technology

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend analog circuit design and software: build DRAM analog verification testbenches using Python, C/C++/Perl, and SPICE. Great for those who like tooling, automation, and supporting multiple design teams.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Boise, ID (also Denver, Kansas City, Redmond)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $107,500–$177,300/yr (CO: $100,800–$166,400/yr)

Lead distribution grid modernization studies—FLISR, VVO, ADMS, DER, and advanced planning. Ideal for an EE with 7–10 years utility experience who enjoys client-facing study work.

Employer: Micron Technology

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time internship (approx. 6 months)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on semiconductor integration internship working on DRAM data analysis, yield, and AI-assisted tools. Open to BS/MS/PhD students in EE, Materials, ChemE, Physics, or similar.

Employer: Archer (recruiting for Micron Technology)

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Guide medium- and low-voltage infrastructure for large fab construction projects—single-lines, protection, MCCs, VFDs, emergency power, and power studies using ETAP/SKM.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Boise, ID (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $123,600–$197,350/yr

Act as Engineer of Record on building projects (especially healthcare), leading teams and stamping drawings. Requires an Idaho PE and 15+ years experience with power, lighting, and low-voltage systems.

Employer: Lam Research

Location: Boise, ID (onsite/cleanroom)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level semiconductor equipment role doing installs, maintenance, and troubleshooting in the fab. Good for recent grads comfortable with travel, shifts, and reading electrical/mechanical schematics.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a mechanical contractor)

Location: Boise, ID or Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80K–$100K/yr + bonus + benefits

Support mechanical construction on large high-tech projects—cost tracking, scheduling, procurement, and document control. Great if you have 2+ years in construction or mechanical engineering and want a PM track.

Employer: Applied Materials

Location: Boise, ID (with travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $108,000–$148,500/yr

Be the customer-facing technical lead for advanced process tools—run DOEs, improve yield/uptime, and manage cross-functional programs in the fab. Best for engineers with 3–5 years in semiconductor process or equipment.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh—Boise’s engineering roles are moving fast right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.