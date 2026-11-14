Boise’s admin job scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and state offices. If you like organized work, helping people, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: St. Luke's Health System

St. Luke's Health System Location: Boise, ID – Boise Medical Center, Emergency Department

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 6:00 pm – 4:30 am

Lead-level front desk role in the ER handling registration, complex scheduling, insurance checks, and referrals. You’ll be the go-to person for the team, mentoring coworkers while supporting patients during overnight hours. St. Luke’s highlights competitive pay, strong benefits, wellness perks, and career growth.

Employer: St. Luke's Health System

St. Luke's Health System Location: Boise, ID (plus other Treasure Valley sites)

(plus other Treasure Valley sites) Type: Full-time, part-time, and flex shifts available

Front-line customer service role, often the first person patients see when they arrive. You’ll handle check-in, scheduling, and insurance/financial questions in person and by phone. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, like helping people, and want healthcare experience with solid benefits.

Employer: State of Idaho – Tax Commission

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time, state classified position

Deadline: Applications accepted until 11:59 PM MST on the posting end date (see listing)

Lead records role working with Idaho tax records, helping set daily priorities, solving problems, and explaining tax rules to others. Comes with state benefits, PERSI retirement, paid holidays, vacation and sick leave, and a flexible weekday schedule on a central Boise campus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.