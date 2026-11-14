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📋 Boise Admin & Clerical: Multiple Hospital & State Office Roles
Boise’s admin job scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and state offices. If you like organized work, helping people, and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Patient Access Specialist 4 – Emergency Dept (Night Shift)
- Employer: St. Luke's Health System
- Location: Boise, ID – Boise Medical Center, Emergency Department
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Thu, 6:00 pm – 4:30 am
Lead-level front desk role in the ER handling registration, complex scheduling, insurance checks, and referrals. You’ll be the go-to person for the team, mentoring coworkers while supporting patients during overnight hours. St. Luke’s highlights competitive pay, strong benefits, wellness perks, and career growth.
Patient Access Specialist – Clinics & Hospitals
- Employer: St. Luke's Health System
- Location: Boise, ID (plus other Treasure Valley sites)
- Type: Full-time, part-time, and flex shifts available
Front-line customer service role, often the first person patients see when they arrive. You’ll handle check-in, scheduling, and insurance/financial questions in person and by phone. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, like helping people, and want healthcare experience with solid benefits.
Technical Records Specialist 2 – Idaho State Tax Commission
- Employer: State of Idaho – Tax Commission
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Full-time, state classified position
- Deadline: Applications accepted until 11:59 PM MST on the posting end date (see listing)
Lead records role working with Idaho tax records, helping set daily priorities, solving problems, and explaining tax rules to others. Comes with state benefits, PERSI retirement, paid holidays, vacation and sick leave, and a flexible weekday schedule on a central Boise campus.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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