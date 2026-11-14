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📢 Boise seeks volunteer board and commission members by Dec. 13
📢 Help shape Boise’s future: apply for a city board or commission
The City of Boise is looking for volunteers to serve on several boards and commissions that advise the Mayor and City Council. Members are community volunteers, and meetings are held monthly in a hybrid (online and in-person) format.
Openings are available on:
- Development Impact Fee Advisory Committee
- Design Review Commission
- Historic Preservation Commission
- Open Space and Clean Water Advisory Committee
- Parks and Recreation Commission
- Planning and Zoning Commission
All applications will be fully considered. Residents of West Boise and renters are especially encouraged to apply. Some positions may also be filled by people who live in the Boise Area of Impact, not just inside city limits.
To apply, email a cover letter and resume to commissionapplications@cityofboise.org and list the board or commission you’re applying for in the subject line.
Deadline to apply: December 13, 2026.
More Info: City of Boise Seeks Multiple Board and Commission ...
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