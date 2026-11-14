Boise has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for homes right now. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, this is a great time to visit a local rescue.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: SNARF - SPAY NEUTER ADOPT RESCUE FOSTER

Toby is a young, mostly white kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. As a baby, he’ll need gentle handling, playtime, and patience while he learns the ropes of indoor life.

👉 Meet Toby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: SNARF - SPAY NEUTER ADOPT RESCUE FOSTER

Glitter is a tiny tabby boy with a soft gray coat. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family and learn good habits from the start.

👉 Meet Glitter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: SNARF - SPAY NEUTER ADOPT RESCUE FOSTER

Rolly is a fluffy medium-haired tabby boy. With his baby age and soft coat, he’ll do best in a home ready for kitten play, training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Rolly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Female

Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Simply Cats Adoption Center

Phone: (208) 343-7177

Penny Lane is a young brown/chocolate kitty, past the tiny kitten stage but still playful and curious. She’s a nice choice if you want a younger cat whose personality is starting to show.

👉 Meet Penny Lane and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Female

Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Simply Cats Adoption Center

Phone: (208) 343-7177

Maggie Mae is another lovely young brown/chocolate cat. She’s a good fit if you’d like a cat who’s still youthful but not as high-energy as a tiny kitten.

👉 Meet Maggie Mae and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Female

Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Simply Cats Adoption Center

Phone: (208) 343-7177

Selena is a mostly white young cat with a clean, bright coat. She’s ready for a calm, caring home where she can settle in and feel safe.

👉 Meet Selena and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Mostly gray or blue

Mostly gray or blue Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Simply Cats Adoption Center

Phone: (208) 343-7177

Jewelz is a gray/blue baby kitten, small and full of potential. She’ll need a family ready for kitten-proofing, playtime, and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Jewelz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Female

Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Simply Cats Adoption Center

Phone: (208) 343-7177

Penney is a sleek mostly black young cat. She’s a nice option if you’d like a stylish, grown-but-young companion.

👉 Meet Penney and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Simply Cats Adoption Center

Phone: (208) 343-7177

Rock is a black-and-white tuxedo kitten. With his classic markings and young age, he’s ready to grow up as part of a loving family.

👉 Meet Rock and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these Boise cats caught your eye, reach out to SNARF - SPAY NEUTER ADOPT RESCUE FOSTER through their Adopt-a-Pet listing, or call Simply Cats Adoption Center at (208) 343-7177 to schedule a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.