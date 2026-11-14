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🐱 Boise Cats Ready for Adoption — Kittens & Young Companions
Boise has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for homes right now. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, this is a great time to visit a local rescue.
Toby
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: SNARF - SPAY NEUTER ADOPT RESCUE FOSTER
Toby is a young, mostly white kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. As a baby, he’ll need gentle handling, playtime, and patience while he learns the ropes of indoor life.
👉 Meet Toby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Glitter
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: SNARF - SPAY NEUTER ADOPT RESCUE FOSTER
Glitter is a tiny tabby boy with a soft gray coat. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family and learn good habits from the start.
👉 Meet Glitter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rolly
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: SNARF - SPAY NEUTER ADOPT RESCUE FOSTER
Rolly is a fluffy medium-haired tabby boy. With his baby age and soft coat, he’ll do best in a home ready for kitten play, training, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Rolly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Penny Lane
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown or chocolate
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Simply Cats Adoption Center
- Phone: (208) 343-7177
Penny Lane is a young brown/chocolate kitty, past the tiny kitten stage but still playful and curious. She’s a nice choice if you want a younger cat whose personality is starting to show.
👉 Meet Penny Lane and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maggie Mae
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown or chocolate
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Simply Cats Adoption Center
- Phone: (208) 343-7177
Maggie Mae is another lovely young brown/chocolate cat. She’s a good fit if you’d like a cat who’s still youthful but not as high-energy as a tiny kitten.
👉 Meet Maggie Mae and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Selena
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Simply Cats Adoption Center
- Phone: (208) 343-7177
Selena is a mostly white young cat with a clean, bright coat. She’s ready for a calm, caring home where she can settle in and feel safe.
👉 Meet Selena and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jewelz
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray or blue
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Simply Cats Adoption Center
- Phone: (208) 343-7177
Jewelz is a gray/blue baby kitten, small and full of potential. She’ll need a family ready for kitten-proofing, playtime, and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet Jewelz and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Penney
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Simply Cats Adoption Center
- Phone: (208) 343-7177
Penney is a sleek mostly black young cat. She’s a nice option if you’d like a stylish, grown-but-young companion.
👉 Meet Penney and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rock
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $90
- Shelter: Simply Cats Adoption Center
- Phone: (208) 343-7177
Rock is a black-and-white tuxedo kitten. With his classic markings and young age, he’s ready to grow up as part of a loving family.
👉 Meet Rock and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these Boise cats caught your eye, reach out to SNARF - SPAY NEUTER ADOPT RESCUE FOSTER through their Adopt-a-Pet listing, or call Simply Cats Adoption Center at (208) 343-7177 to schedule a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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