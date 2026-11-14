Boise neighbors are sharing some nice free items this week, from living room furniture to outdoor seating. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds for your home.

Item: Industrial style coffee table

Description: Metal top with a wooden base, perfect for living room decor. Great if you like a modern or industrial look.

Condition: Not stated, but described as decor-ready.

Location: River Heights, Boise, ID

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Brown armchair

Description: Comfortable brown armchair in good condition. Nice extra seat for a living room, bedroom, or reading corner.

Condition: Good condition, per poster.

Location: River Heights, Boise, ID

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of metal patio chairs (2)

Description: Two sturdy metal patio chairs, great for outdoor seating on a porch, deck, or yard. Needs cushions, so plan to add your own for comfort.

Condition: Sturdy; will need cushions.

Location: East Foothills, Boise, ID

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Boise tend to go fast, so if something looks useful to you, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.