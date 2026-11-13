Boise’s building scene is busy, and skilled trades are in demand. If you like working with your hands and seeing real results at the end of the day, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Phoenix Industrial, Inc., a MasTec Company

Phoenix Industrial, Inc., a MasTec Company Location: Boise, ID (field / industrial sites)

(field / industrial sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive hourly pay, DOE (plus 401(k) match and benefits)

Entry-level spot for someone with 6–12 months of electrical experience who wants to grow in large industrial and clean energy projects. You’ll install conduit, pull wire, and support journeymen while earning solid benefits and steady hours in a safety-focused crew.

Employer: Loenbro

Location: Boise, ID (on-site, some travel up to 25%)

(on-site, some travel up to 25%) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Competitive, with full benefits

Lead the field on commercial, industrial, and energy projects—perfect if you have 5+ years in construction and experience as a superintendent, foreman, or similar. You’ll run daily site operations, manage crews and subs, and drive schedule, safety, and quality for big electrical jobs.

Employer: YESCO (Young Electric Sign Company)

Location: Boise, ID (shop-based)

(shop-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Skilled sign painter role that feels a lot like automotive painting—mixing colors, spraying, and finishing metal and other materials. Great fit if you have 4+ years of painting experience, can read blueprints and work orders, and want steady shop work with a mix of creative and technical tasks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Boise employers often hire for attitude and train for skill.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.