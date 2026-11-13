Boise’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with big names and local shops all growing. If you like hands-on work, leading teams, or keeping high-tech tools running, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Amazon.com Services LLC Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00–$26.00/hour (plus possible shift differentials and overtime)

Support an Area Manager on the floor, help run daily operations, assign tasks, track labor hours, and coach associates on safety and SOPs. This is a good fit if you know Microsoft Office, can handle physical work on long shifts, and want a step up from an entry-level warehouse role.

Employer: Micron Technology

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time, 12-hour rotating shifts

Pay: Not listed

Join Micron’s huge new semiconductor manufacturing expansion, keeping high-volume fab equipment running at peak performance. Ideal if you have an engineering degree and 2+ years of equipment or mechanical experience, are comfortable in a cleanroom, and like solving complex mechanical, electrical, and software issues.

Employer: NxEdge (an Enpro company)

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time/Regular

Pay: Not listed

Lead a team of machinists and CNC operators to hit safety, quality, and delivery goals in a busy machine shop. Great for someone with 5+ years in machining/manufacturing and 2+ years leading people who enjoys coaching a team, improving processes, and working with Lean/5S.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles posted, and it’s a strong time to be in manufacturing in Boise.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.