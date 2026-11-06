🔧 Boise Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Boise’s building and grounds scene is busy right now, from temple gardens to big commercial sites. If you like keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly, there’s something here for you.

Employer: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Location: Boise, ID (Boise Temple, 1211 S Cole Rd)

Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Apply by: 11/19/2026, 6:55 AM (posting may close earlier)

Care for the temple grounds so they stay beautiful, clean, and peaceful. You’ll mow, plant, prune, fertilize, run power equipment, and guide volunteers. Needs 2–4 years in grounds/horticulture and the ability to lift up to 50 lbs. Must be an endowed member with a current temple recommend.

Employer: KBS – Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $15.98/hour

Full-time cleaning role with a large facilities company serving retail, logistics, healthcare, schools, and more. You’ll sweep, mop, clean restrooms, windows, and surfaces, and use a mobile app to clock in/out. Includes access to limited medical, 401(k) with company match, early wage access, and discount programs.

Employer: JLL

Location: On-site – Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a multi-site maintenance team supporting large facilities and distribution-style operations. You’ll run preventive maintenance programs, manage budgets and contractors, support safety, and travel up to 20%. Bachelor’s degree required; 5+ years in distribution/manufacturing maintenance strongly preferred. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and paid parental leave.

Employer: Taylor Maid Inc.

Location: Boise & Meridian, ID

Type: Part-time, evenings

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Great if you need extra income and like quiet evening work. About 3 hours per night, 4–5 shifts Monday–Friday plus 1 weekend shift, starting any time after 6:00 p.m. Must have reliable transportation and be able to work on-site.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.