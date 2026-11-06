🛒 Boise Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Boise’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now—good mix of retail, banking, and remote roles. If you like helping people and staying active, there’s something here for you.

Employer: National Trench Safety

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level office role supporting the sales team with quotes, contracts, and orders. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, like working in systems (CRM/ERP), and enjoy a mix of phone, walk-in customer help, and behind-the-scenes paperwork.

Employer: Vanguard

Location: Remote in Idaho (Boise-area friendly)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,000–$72,000 base + bonuses (total potential $70,500–$81,500 first year)

Fully remote phone-based role helping investors with account questions and big life-money moments. You’ll need active FINRA Series 7 & 63 licenses and at least 3+ years of customer-facing or inbound phone experience.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Boise & Eagle, ID branches (multiple locations listed)

Type: Full-time (bank branch role)

Salary: Not listed

Posting End Date: 13 Nov 2026 (may close early)

Frontline banking role where you open accounts, handle teller transactions, and have real money conversations with customers. Good for someone with at least 6 months of customer interaction experience who’s open to working some Saturdays and growing a long-term banking career.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Wage range mentioned but not specified in this summary (see posting)

Store-based role helping both retail and wholesale paint customers in English and Spanish. You’ll answer questions, mix/tint paint, stock shelves, and sometimes help with deliveries—great if you’re active, customer-focused, and want to use your Spanish daily.

Employer: Albertsons

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on grocery role keeping the dairy section stocked, clean, and fresh while helping shoppers. Good match if you like staying busy, don’t mind cooler temps, and want flexible hours plus weekly pay and store discounts.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

In-store tech role focused on Google and Android products—think laptops, phones, smartwatches. Perfect if you enjoy talking tech, working on a team, and turning casual shoppers into happy, well-matched customers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles nearby or at different levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.