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Boise
🏭 Boise Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Hands-On Openings
8 days ago
Boise’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for people who like active, hands-on work. Here are several local roles with clear hours, pay, and benefits so you can see what fits your life.
MVP Production Operator – Job Fair Nov 4 (Full-Time, Benefits)
- Employer: B and D Foods / Mountain View Packaging
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m., overtime possible
- Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)
- Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, profit sharing, free food
- Highlight: In-person hiring event on November 4, 2026 (1–4 p.m.) with immediate interviews and Swahili translation available. You’ll help prepare, cook, inspect, and package food products on the production line.
Lead Screen Printer – Apparel Production
- Employer: On Time Sports
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Full-time, about 40 hours/week, in person
- Pay: From $20.00/hour
- Perks: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, flexible schedule
- Highlight: Lead the screen-printing shop from setup to finished garments. Great if you enjoy printmaking, color, and design and want a mix of hands-on work and team leadership.
Technical Design Specialist – Electronics Manufacturing
- Employer: KimCo Design and Manufacturing
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
- Pay: Not listed
- Perks: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO
- Highlight: Office-based production support role creating build documents and procedures for cable harnesses and circuit boards. Good fit if you have electronics manufacturing and technical writing/documentation experience.
CNC Grinding Machinist – Precision Knife Parts, 4-Day Week
- Employer: Chris Reeve Knives
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Full-time, 4×10 schedule: Monday–Thursday, 7:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
- Pay: $18–$22/hour to start, DOE, with room to grow
- Perks: Health, dental, vision, Simple IRA with company match, PTO, paid holidays, employee discount
- Highlight: Run CNC grinding equipment to make high-end knife parts. Great for detail-oriented folks who like precision work and a long-weekend schedule.
Part-Time Bottling Line Operator – Flexible Schedule
- Employer: Waters Choice, Inc.
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Part-time, 10–30 hours/week, flexible days and shifts
- Pay: $15.00–$25.00/hour
- Perks: Small, family-owned shop; hands-on role (benefits not listed)
- Highlight: Run and adjust a bottling line for pool and spa products, from setup to cleanup. Ideal if you want flexible hours and enjoy mechanical, production-style work in a small team.
Warehouse – Beverage Pallet Builder
- Employer: PepsiCo
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Likely full-time, physical warehouse role
- Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, start 2 p.m., end when work is finished
- Pay: $22.30/hour
- Perks: On-the-job training, fast-paced environment (full benefits not detailed in posting)
- Highlight: Build and load pallets of Pepsi products using order sheets and forklifts/pallet jacks. Good for those who like active, physical work and steady hours.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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