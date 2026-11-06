🏭 Boise Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Hands-On Openings

Boise’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for people who like active, hands-on work. Here are several local roles with clear hours, pay, and benefits so you can see what fits your life.

Employer: B and D Foods / Mountain View Packaging

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. , overtime possible

, Monday–Friday, , overtime possible Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Competitive (exact rate not listed) Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, profit sharing, free food

Highlight: In-person hiring event on November 4, 2026 (1–4 p.m.) with immediate interviews and Swahili translation available. You’ll help prepare, cook, inspect, and package food products on the production line.

Employer: On Time Sports

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time , about 40 hours/week , in person

, about , in person Pay: From $20.00/hour

Perks: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, flexible schedule

Highlight: Lead the screen-printing shop from setup to finished garments. Great if you enjoy printmaking, color, and design and want a mix of hands-on work and team leadership.

Employer: KimCo Design and Manufacturing

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday

, Monday–Friday Pay: Not listed

Not listed Perks: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO

Highlight: Office-based production support role creating build documents and procedures for cable harnesses and circuit boards. Good fit if you have electronics manufacturing and technical writing/documentation experience.

Employer: Chris Reeve Knives

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time , 4×10 schedule : Monday–Thursday, 7:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

, : Monday–Thursday, Pay: $18–$22/hour to start, DOE, with room to grow

to start, DOE, with room to grow Perks: Health, dental, vision, Simple IRA with company match, PTO, paid holidays, employee discount

Highlight: Run CNC grinding equipment to make high-end knife parts. Great for detail-oriented folks who like precision work and a long-weekend schedule.

Employer: Waters Choice, Inc.

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Part-time , 10–30 hours/week , flexible days and shifts

, , flexible days and shifts Pay: $15.00–$25.00/hour

Perks: Small, family-owned shop; hands-on role (benefits not listed)

Small, family-owned shop; hands-on role (benefits not listed) Highlight: Run and adjust a bottling line for pool and spa products, from setup to cleanup. Ideal if you want flexible hours and enjoy mechanical, production-style work in a small team.

Employer: PepsiCo

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Likely full-time , physical warehouse role

Likely , physical warehouse role Schedule: Sunday–Thursday , start 2 p.m. , end when work is finished

, start , end Pay: $22.30/hour

Perks: On-the-job training, fast-paced environment (full benefits not detailed in posting)

On-the-job training, fast-paced environment (full benefits not detailed in posting) Highlight: Build and load pallets of Pepsi products using order sheets and forklifts/pallet jacks. Good for those who like active, physical work and steady hours.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.