⚖️ Boise Legal Jobs with Multiple Openings, Up to $200K+

Boise’s legal scene is busy right now, with options both in traditional law and in related fields. Here are several solid roles where your law skills can really pay off.

Employer: Shep Law Group

Shep Law Group Location: Meridian / Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000–$200,000/year + $7,500 sign-on bonus

Litigation role at a respected firm with a clear path to equity partnership. You’ll handle your own cases (real estate, construction, PI, commercial disputes) from intake through trial, with performance bonuses and a 401(k).

Employer: Attorney Backed Agents®

Attorney Backed Agents® Location: Boise, ID

Type: Flexible / build alongside current practice

Flexible / build alongside current practice Estimated Earnings: $50,000–$250,000+/year (commission-based)

Use your law license to grow a real estate income stream without leaving your current practice. Ideal if you like negotiation, contracts, and business development and want to build a client network plus long-term side (or future main) income.

Employer: State of Idaho – Idaho Industrial Commission

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (state role with full benefits)

Support workers’ comp and unemployment Referees with case management, legal research, and document prep. Comes with PERSI retirement, student loan forgiveness eligibility, 12 paid holidays, strong medical/dental/vision, and solid training and growth in public service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and Boise’s legal market tends to reward people who raise their hand.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.