🤝 Boise Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Boise has some solid options right now if you like helping people, from hospital social work to youth programs and disability services.

Below are a few standout roles you can scan and click through fast.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: Boise, ID (statewide intake operations)

(statewide intake operations) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead statewide intake for community-based services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. You’ll supervise intake staff, assess referrals, and match individuals with the right supports while building strong relationships with referral and funding partners.

Employer: St. Luke's Health System

Location: Boise, ID

Type: PRN / flexible schedule

PRN / flexible schedule Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based social work with inpatient float coverage at St. Luke’s in Boise. This PRN role offers a variable schedule (days, nights, weekends) with 6–8 weeks’ notice and intensive onboarding, ideal if you have an MSW and LMSW/LCSW and want flexibility.

Employer: The Boys & Girls Club of Ada County – Garfield Club

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Part-time , in-person

, in-person Pay: $14.00–$16.00/hour , about 10–17.5 hours/week

, about Schedule: Mon–Fri, 3:00–6:30 pm

Help launch the brand-new Garfield Boys & Girls Club opening in 2027 by leading daily activities, keeping kids safe, and being a positive role model after school and in summer. Great fit if you’re 18+, have at least 1 year of work experience, and enjoy working directly with youth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.