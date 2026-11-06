🏗️ Boise Architecture & Engineering Jobs with Multiple Openings

Boise’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, from power grid projects to cutting‑edge semiconductor work. If you’re in architecture, power, or process engineering, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Boise, ID (hybrid, relocation available)

Salary: $134,546 – $205,557

Type: Full-time

Design 69kV–765kV transmission lines, mentor junior staff, and work directly with utility clients. Great fit if you’re a PLS-CADD pro with 12+ years’ experience and want top-tier pay plus strong benefits.

Employer: System One

System One Location: Boise, ID (onsite)

Pay: $60–65/hr + $5/hr shift diff after 6pm + $264/day per diem (while onsite)

(while onsite) Type: Contract

Support Siemens PLC systems for critical power and cooling in a semiconductor setting, with 60-hr weeks and paid travel time. Ideal if you’re strong in TIA Portal/STEP 7 and like high-availability environments.

Employer: ACS Professional Staffing (for a power engineering firm)

ACS Professional Staffing (for a power engineering firm) Location: Remote, West Coast (Boise-friendly)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, remote (contract via ACS)

Lead high-voltage substation designs (69kV–500kV), own calculations and drawing packages, and mentor junior staff. Great for a PE-track engineer with 7+ years in substation or power delivery.

Employer: Great Basin Industrial

Great Basin Industrial Location: Boise, ID (travel to sites)

Salary: Negotiable

Negotiable Type: Full-time

Support industrial projects in petroleum, power, and mining, handling schedules, budgets, and technical reviews. Good match if you have 3–5 years in industrial construction and want strong benefits and growth.

Employer: ACS Professional Staffing

ACS Professional Staffing Location: Boise, ID (on-site with client)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Run a team of engineers and drafters delivering substation design projects, with heavy focus on leadership, resource planning, and client work. Best for a PE with 10+ years in substation design and people management.

Employer: HDR

HDR Location: Boise, ID (primary), other Western offices possible

Pay (example ranges by state): WA $22.44–$32.06/hr , NV $26.55–$37.94/hr , CA $29.21–$41.73/hr

WA , NV , CA Type: Full-time

Do CADD design and drawings for low, medium, and high-voltage substations, including one-lines, grounding, and relay/control schematics. Great for a 5+ year CAD tech who knows AutoCAD/MicroStation and wants to grow with a big power team.

Employer: Micron Technology

Location: Boise, ID

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Own wet process equipment sustainment and upgrades in a fab environment, from tool installs to vendor management and FDC-based troubleshooting. Good fit if you have a mechanical or related degree and 2+ years in semiconductor equipment.

Employer: Micron Technology

Location: Boise, ID

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead architectural design and construction oversight for complex industrial/semiconductor facilities, focusing on code compliance and coordination with multiple disciplines. Ideal for architects with industrial or manufacturing experience.

Employer: Micron Technology

Location: Boise, ID

Salary: $136,000 – $289,000/year (base, US range)

(base, US range) Type: Full-time

Drive global ASIC/SoC controller supplier quality for SSD and memory products, leading qualifications, 8D/CAPA, and supplier audits. A high-impact role for a senior semiconductor quality leader with 12+ years experience.

Employer: Micron Technology

Location: Boise, ID

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Design and integrate industrial waste treatment systems (wastewater, chemical balancing, hazardous/non-hazardous handling) for large fab projects. Great for environmental/chemical engineers who know EPA/RCRA/Clean Water Act.

Employer: Micron Technology

Location: Boise, ID

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Own advanced thin-film deposition (CVD/ALD/PECVD) for next-gen memory, from DOE design to integration and yield/reliability links. Best for experienced semiconductor process developers with 6+ years and strong materials chops.

Employer: Micron Technology

Location: Boise, ID

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead custom analog/mixed-signal layout and full-chip integration for HBM products using advanced nodes. Perfect if you have 8–12+ years in memory-related custom layout and are fluent in Cadence + Calibre.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Boise, ID (hybrid, relocation available)

Salary: $100,019 – $152,807

Type: Full-time

Work on high-voltage substation projects, from concept through troubleshooting and client visits, with strong mentorship and process support. Great for an electrical engineer with 7+ years in MV/HV power systems.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Remote/Rocky Mountain region (Boise preferred option)

Salary (CO): $115,000 – $195,000

Type: Full-time

Lead overhead transmission line projects up to 765kV using PLS-CADD, managing schedules, client meetings, and QA/QC. Ideal for a PE with 7–10 years in transmission design who wants flexible location.

Employer: Micron Technology

Location: Boise, ID

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Design and integrate water reclamation and ZLD systems for semiconductor facilities, coordinating with UPW and other utilities. Great for environmental/chemical engineers focused on advanced water reuse.

Employer: Micron Technology

Location: Boise, ID

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Develop automated FIB-TEM workflows and perform advanced TEM analysis (STEM, EELS, 4D-STEM) using Python/iFast and AI. Best for a PhD-level materials/physics engineer with strong FIB/TEM and data science skills.

Employer: Sunbelt Controls

Sunbelt Controls Location: Boise, ID (field + office)

Salary: $65,000 – $85,000/year

Type: Full-time

Manage building automation projects end-to-end: controls design, schedules, commissioning, and client coordination. Good entry-to-mid role for engineers with 2–5 years in controls or construction and strong AutoCAD/MS Project skills.

Employer: AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC)

AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC) Location: Boise, ID (or other listed offices)

Salary: $90,900 – $120,000 (anticipated range)

(anticipated range) Type: Full-time

Lead industrial wastewater planning, design, and optimization for clients in food, manufacturing, and energy. Great for a PE-level engineer with 10+ years in water/wastewater and an interest in client-facing work.

Employer: Micron Technology

Location: Boise, ID

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Own advanced packaging process development for HBM, 3DS DRAM, and 3D architectures, using AI and advanced analytics to drive strategy. A senior technical leadership role for someone with 15+ years in semiconductor or packaging.

Employer: Micron Technology

Location: Boise, ID

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead the wet process equipment engineering organization, setting strategy and improving reliability, throughput, and cost in high-volume manufacturing. Best for leaders with 10+ years in semiconductor fabs and 5+ years managing teams.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a tailored resume while it’s still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.