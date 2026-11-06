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Boise
📋 Boise Admin & Clerical Jobs with Multiple Flexible Options
8 days ago
Boise’s admin and clerical scene is busy right now, with options from law and government to nonprofit and big‑firm corporate. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.
Legal Administrative Assistant – Employment & General Litigation
- Employer: Hawley Troxell
- Location: Boise, ID (in-office, Monday–Friday)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed; full benefits, 401(k) match, profit sharing, PTO (DOE)
This role supports a team of litigation attorneys, so it’s a good fit if you have 3–5 years of litigation experience and are strong with Microsoft Office and e‑filing. You’ll handle scheduling, court filings, billing support, and client communication in a well‑known Boise law firm.
The Specialist Lead, Records & Contracts
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $72,900–$134,000/year + potential annual incentive
- Deadline: Recruiting ends November 30, 2026
Lead records management projects for Deloitte’s US firm, focusing on compliance, data integrity, and process improvements. Great for someone with 3+ years in records management, strong project management and database skills, and comfort working across a large, national organization.
Fractional Executive Administrator
- Employer: Boise Finance & Accounting, LLC / Treasure Valley CFO Forum
- Location: Hybrid remote – Boise, ID 83702
- Type: Part-time (approx. 5–10 hours/week)
- Salary: Listed as “Compensation based on experience” (base pay placeholder on posting)
Flexible, mostly remote role supporting a local CFO networking nonprofit with membership management, events, newsletters, and sponsorships. Ideal if you’re organized, like working with executives, and want flexible hours around major events like the annual Financial Leadership Summit.
Technical Records Specialist 1
- Employer: State of Idaho – Department of Fish and Game
- Location: Boise, ID (Headquarters)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed; includes state benefits, retirement, paid leave, and holidays
Support the Licensing team with records, invoices, and customer service in a mission‑driven agency focused on Idaho’s wildlife. Good match if you have records/data entry experience, can interpret policies, and like the idea of strong state benefits and a stable role near the Boise Greenbelt.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Boise employers are often open to the right attitude and transferable skills.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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