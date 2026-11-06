📋 Boise Admin & Clerical Jobs with Multiple Flexible Options

Boise’s admin and clerical scene is busy right now, with options from law and government to nonprofit and big‑firm corporate. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Hawley Troxell

Hawley Troxell Location: Boise, ID (in-office, Monday–Friday)

(in-office, Monday–Friday) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; full benefits, 401(k) match, profit sharing, PTO (DOE)

This role supports a team of litigation attorneys, so it’s a good fit if you have 3–5 years of litigation experience and are strong with Microsoft Office and e‑filing. You’ll handle scheduling, court filings, billing support, and client communication in a well‑known Boise law firm.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,900–$134,000/year + potential annual incentive

+ potential annual incentive Deadline: Recruiting ends November 30, 2026

Lead records management projects for Deloitte’s US firm, focusing on compliance, data integrity, and process improvements. Great for someone with 3+ years in records management, strong project management and database skills, and comfort working across a large, national organization.

Employer: Boise Finance & Accounting, LLC / Treasure Valley CFO Forum

Location: Hybrid remote – Boise, ID 83702

Type: Part-time (approx. 5–10 hours/week)

Salary: Listed as “Compensation based on experience” (base pay placeholder on posting)

Flexible, mostly remote role supporting a local CFO networking nonprofit with membership management, events, newsletters, and sponsorships. Ideal if you’re organized, like working with executives, and want flexible hours around major events like the annual Financial Leadership Summit.

Employer: State of Idaho – Department of Fish and Game

Location: Boise, ID (Headquarters)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; includes state benefits, retirement, paid leave, and holidays

Support the Licensing team with records, invoices, and customer service in a mission‑driven agency focused on Idaho’s wildlife. Good match if you have records/data entry experience, can interpret policies, and like the idea of strong state benefits and a stable role near the Boise Greenbelt.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Boise employers are often open to the right attitude and transferable skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.