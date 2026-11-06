🚔 Boise public safety jobs with multiple openings this month

Boise has a nice mix of public safety roles right now, from school security to national parks and high‑tech construction sites. If you like keeping people safe and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: DPS Group Global (part of Arcadis Group )

DPS Group Global (part of ) Location: Boise, ID (field-based on construction sites)

(field-based on construction sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll support safety on high‑tech construction projects (like semiconductor or data center sites), run EHS trainings, do site inspections, and coach crews on safe work practices. Great fit if you have 1+ year of construction safety experience, know OSHA basics, and want a hands‑on role mostly out in the field.

Employer: The Car Park

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll keep parking areas running smoothly by directing traffic, checking permits, helping customers with entry/exit, and watching for safety issues. This is an active, outdoorsy role with benefits like PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and paid holidays for eligible team members.

(Same role also listed here if you prefer Indeed: Parking Ambassador – The Car Park, LLC)

Employer: National Park Service (via SCA)

(via SCA) Location: Boise, ID (NPS sites across the U.S.)

(NPS sites across the U.S.) Type: Full-time internship

Schedule: May 16, 2027 – July 24, 2027

Compensation: $600 weekly living allowance + up to $650 travel allowance, housing provided, AmeriCorps award eligible (~$1,565)

Designed for students in fire protection engineering/administration, fire services, or fire investigation, this internship focuses on fire prevention and life safety in park buildings (inspections, evacuation plans, extinguisher checks, hydrant programs). No firefighting; it’s all about planning, codes, and protecting historic structures.

Employer: West Ada School District

Location: Boise, ID (secondary schools)

Type: Full-time, school-year calendar (182 days)

Pay: $19.79/hour

You’ll patrol middle and high school campuses, monitor parking lots and hallways, support events, write incident reports, and help with conflict resolution and student safety. Must be 21 or older, have a high school diploma or GED, and be ready to work both indoors and outdoors in all seasons.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply. A quick application today could land you a safer, more stable job by the next few weeks.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.