🍽️ Boise Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Boise’s food scene is busy right now, from campus dining to downtown bars and boutique hotels. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: Geronimo Hospitality Group / Hotel Renegade

Geronimo Hospitality Group / Location: Boise, ID

Type: Part-time (Sat & Sun only)

Pay: $16.00 per hour

Help keep this new boutique hotel running smooth by washing, folding, and organizing guest linens on weekends. Comes with hotel/restaurant employee discounts, PTO, 401(k), medical benefits, pet insurance, and training opportunities.

Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Location: Boise State University, Boise, ID

Type: Full-time (Tue–Sat, hours vary)

(Tue–Sat, hours vary) Pay: $25.00–$27.00 per hour

Lead a campus dining team, train staff, and keep shifts running smoothly—no experience required, they’re willing to train. Includes access to benefits for full-time roles like medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, and various wellness and discount programs.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Part-time

Slice, prep, and package bakery and deli items while helping customers find what they need. Good fit if you like variety—mixing ingredients, using kitchen equipment, checking freshness, and offering samples.

Employer: WinCo Foods

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Part-time (6–8 hour shifts between 5:00 am and 10:00 pm)

Work across deli, seafood, and pizza—prepping food, stocking cases, and helping customers at the counter. WinCo is employee-owned, so you’re part of a company that shares ownership and offers strong benefits for eligible roles.

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Part-time, in person (day shift)

Pay: $200–$400 per day

Make specialty coffees and drinks in a high-energy stand while handling POS, cash, and cleaning. Requires 1 year of barista experience and comfort working in a branded bikini/uniform environment.

Employer: Thomas Cuisine

Location: 1099 W. Front Street, Boise, ID

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7:30 am–4:00 pm

Pay: $19–$20 per hour

Daytime-only dishwashing role in a corporate dining setting—no nights or weekends. Includes free downtown garage parking and access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, wellness programs, and more for full-time employees.

Employer: LEKU ONA

Location: Basque Block, Downtown Boise, ID

Type: On-site, schedule includes nights/weekends

Pay: From $10.00 per hour + strong tips

Pour cocktails, beer, and Basque/Spanish drinks in a busy, family-owned spot on the Basque Block. Ideal if you have 1–2 years of high-volume bartending and want good tips, a lively crowd, and staff food discounts.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—Boise hospitality jobs tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.