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Music

Parliament 'Osmium' reissue available March 5

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U4GUT_1GoNu8jY00

A limited-edition reissue of Parliament's debut album "Osmium" will be released on March 5 as part of RSD Essentials, on a Green and Yellow Merge pressing. Preorders are available in person at 11th and Idaho or online for pickup or shipping: Preorder here.

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