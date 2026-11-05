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Music
Parliament 'Osmium' reissue available March 5
4 days ago
A limited-edition reissue of Parliament's debut album "Osmium" will be released on March 5 as part of RSD Essentials, on a Green and Yellow Merge pressing. Preorders are available in person at 11th and Idaho or online for pickup or shipping: Preorder here.
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