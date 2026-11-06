🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Boise Right Now

Boise neighbors are giving away some handy free items today, from building supplies to pet gear. If you see something you need, it’s best to move fast.

Item: 11 sticks of metal rebar

Details: About 1/4" thick, 6 feet long each. Poster says they paid $8–$11 per stick, now all FREE. Great for small building projects, garden supports, or DIY work.

Condition: Not described beyond being standard metal rebar.

Location: Hidden Springs, Boise, ID

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Decorative rocks for yard or garden

Details: Poster says FREE and to “take what you want.” They asked for pickup before 10 (likely same day as posting), so timing is important. Good for landscaping, filling beds, or pathways.

Condition: Not described, but offered as decorative landscape rock.

Location: North End West, Boise, ID

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 10-gallon glass fish tank with extras

Details: Empty glass fish tank with rocks and decorations included. Poster notes “No damage.” Also comes with free betta food, so it’s a nice starter setup if you’re planning for a small fish.

Condition: Described as no damage.

Location: Canterbury, Lancelot, Maywood, Boise, ID

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Boise tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.