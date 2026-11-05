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Boise
🎓 Boise Education Jobs: Multiple Openings, Up to $105K+
3 days ago
Boise’s education scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up from early childhood to university level. If you love teaching or supporting students, there are several solid options to check out.
Clinical Assistant Professor – Field Coordinator, BSW Program
- Employer: Boise State University
- Location: Boise, ID (option for approved remote work in the U.S.)
- Type: Full-time, 12-month faculty
- Salary: $68,000–$73,000/year
This role supports online BSW social work students across the country—coordinating practicums, building agency partnerships, and teaching online field seminars. Great fit if you’re an LMSW with social work field education experience who enjoys virtual teaching and program coordination.
Practical Nursing Instructor – Full Time
- Employer: Unitek Learning
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: About $90,000–$95,000/year (typical hiring range)
Teach and mentor practical nursing students while helping shape a growing healthcare education program. Ideal for a RN/BSN with 3 years bedside experience who wants strong pay, benefits, and room to grow in an academic setting.
Registered Nursing Instructor – Full Time
- Employer: Unitek Learning
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,000–$105,000/year (DOE)
Lead RN students in clinicals, labs, and simulations—no prior teaching experience required, training is provided. Best for a Master’s-prepared RN with 4+ years of direct care and expertise in areas like Med/Surg, OB, Psych, or Pediatrics.
Head Start Assistant Teacher
- Employer: Friends of Children and Families, Inc.
- Location: Boise, ID (Ada & Elmore Counties)
- Type: Full-time (34–40 hours/week)
- Pay: $17.49–$20.62/hour DOE
Support preschool classrooms, help with screenings, family engagement, and ride as a bus monitor when needed. Great for someone with a CDA or working toward Early Childhood credentials, plus strong benefits and nonprofit loan forgiveness eligibility.
Program Manager, College and Career Readiness
- Employer: Idaho Department of Education
- Location: Boise, ID
- Type: Full-time, exempt (appointed)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead statewide college and career readiness initiatives, manage a federal grant, and build partnerships between K–12, colleges, and industry. Good match for someone with a Bachelor’s+ in education or related field and experience with federal programs, grants, and program leadership.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the summary.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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