🎓 Boise Education Jobs: Multiple Openings, Up to $105K+

Boise’s education scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up from early childhood to university level. If you love teaching or supporting students, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Boise State University

Boise State University Location: Boise, ID (option for approved remote work in the U.S.)

(option for approved remote work in the U.S.) Type: Full-time, 12-month faculty

Salary: $68,000–$73,000/year

This role supports online BSW social work students across the country—coordinating practicums, building agency partnerships, and teaching online field seminars. Great fit if you’re an LMSW with social work field education experience who enjoys virtual teaching and program coordination.

Employer: Unitek Learning

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: About $90,000–$95,000/year (typical hiring range)

Teach and mentor practical nursing students while helping shape a growing healthcare education program. Ideal for a RN/BSN with 3 years bedside experience who wants strong pay, benefits, and room to grow in an academic setting.

Employer: Unitek Learning

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000–$105,000/year (DOE)

Lead RN students in clinicals, labs, and simulations—no prior teaching experience required, training is provided. Best for a Master’s-prepared RN with 4+ years of direct care and expertise in areas like Med/Surg, OB, Psych, or Pediatrics.

Employer: Friends of Children and Families, Inc.

Location: Boise, ID (Ada & Elmore Counties)

Type: Full-time (34–40 hours/week)

Pay: $17.49–$20.62/hour DOE

Support preschool classrooms, help with screenings, family engagement, and ride as a bus monitor when needed. Great for someone with a CDA or working toward Early Childhood credentials, plus strong benefits and nonprofit loan forgiveness eligibility.

Employer: Idaho Department of Education

Location: Boise, ID

Type: Full-time, exempt (appointed)

Salary: Not listed

Lead statewide college and career readiness initiatives, manage a federal grant, and build partnerships between K–12, colleges, and industry. Good match for someone with a Bachelor’s+ in education or related field and experience with federal programs, grants, and program leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.