Boiling Springs has a few solid retail spots hiring right now, from entry-level stock work to running your own store. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Lowe’s Home Improvement Location: Boiling Springs, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Physical, fast-paced role where you unload trucks, stock shelves, and keep the store clean and safe. Comes with health insurance options, tuition assistance, 401(k) with company match, employee stock purchase plan, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Boiling Springs, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole store: sales, staffing, customer service, and day-to-day operations. Includes paid time off, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, medical/dental/vision, and tuition assistance, plus clear paths to move up.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.