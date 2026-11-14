📢 Bohemia Elementary shares attendance goals and support

Every two weeks, the Attendance Team at Bohemia Elementary meets to look at student attendance and find ways to help kids be at school every day.

Their goal is for students to attend 90% or more of school days. Students who reach that are called “regular attenders.”

A graph is being shared now, and will be posted every two weeks, showing the percent of students in each grade who are regular attenders. The colors on the graph show concern levels:

Level 1 (red) – highest concern

– highest concern Up through Level 4 (green) – on track

The school would like all grade levels to be above 90% regular attenders, like 4th grade currently is.

If you need help getting your child to school more regularly, please reach out to your student’s teacher to talk about support options.