Bohemia’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home care to specialty medicine. If you want steady work, strong pay, or more flexible hours, there’s something here to fit your life.

Employer: RES Home Care

RES Home Care Location: Bohemia, NY (office at 1461 Lakeland Ave, Suite 12)

(office at 1461 Lakeland Ave, Suite 12) Type: Full-time (plus part-time and weekend shifts available)

Full-time (plus part-time and weekend shifts available) Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

(exact amount not listed) Benefits: 401(k), health, vision, paid time off, flexible schedule, signing bonus, referral bonus

Home Health Aides and Personal Care Aides help clients with daily living, personal care, meals, mobility, and companionship in their homes. This role is great if you want flexible hours, bonuses (up to $500 sign-on and $500 referral when billed hours are met), and a supportive team. Walk-in applicants are welcome Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–4:00 PM.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a hospital-employed role)

(recruiting for a hospital-employed role) Location: Bohemia, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $275,000 – $360,000 per year

Benefits: Competitive compensation and benefits package (details via recruiter)

OB/GYNs in this role handle both outpatient and inpatient care with access to robotic surgical technology and a well-established women’s health program. CompHealth helps with salary and contract negotiation, interview coordination, and licensing, so you can focus on finding the right fit.

Employer: PetVet Care Centers

Location: Bohemia, NY

Type: Per diem / relief (flexible scheduling)

Per diem / relief (flexible scheduling) Salary: Competitive compensation (based on shifts worked)

This per diem/relief DVM role lets you pick your shifts at a 24/7 emergency and specialty hospital with advanced tools like CT, MRI, ultrasound, and more. Ideal if you want to stay hands-on with ER and specialty cases while keeping your schedule flexible during a career or life transition.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer offers different schedule options and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.