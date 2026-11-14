Boerne has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for folks who like keeping places clean, safe, and running smoothly.

Here are several solid Building & Grounds openings hiring in Boerne, Texas:

Employer: Allied Universal (for Diversified Maintenance )

Allied Universal (for ) Location: Boerne, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13/hr, weekly pay

Schedule: Mon–Sun, 6 a.m.–11 a.m. (35 hrs/week)

Clean and care for floors, restrooms, windows, and common areas across one or more buildings. Good fit if you like early shifts, steady hours, and learning commercial cleaning equipment with on-the-job training.

Employer: Motel 6 Boerne

Location: Boerne, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.00–$17.00/hr

Help keep guest rooms and common areas clean, stocked, and welcoming. Mix of room cleaning, laundry, and some light outdoor work—great if you want flexible, in-person hours and enjoy working in a hotel setting.

Employer: Hampton Inn and Suites Boerne, Texas

Location: Boerne, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00/hr

Benefits: 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount

Keep the hotel running smoothly by handling repairs, painting, and basic electrical troubleshooting. Good role if you’re handy with tools, like problem-solving, and want full-time hours with benefits.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—local spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.