White Knight Pest Control, Inc. and Knock & Nourish will host Fill the Tank, a family car meet on Saturday, November 28, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at 4949 N. Loop 1604 W., San Antonio, TX 78249, to collect food for the San Antonio Food Bank, From Scratch, and other local food charities. Entry for spectators and car exhibitors is a can of food or other nonperishable food donation, and exotic, luxury, and supercar exhibitors and vendors are welcome, with vendor discounts for BNI, Boerne Chamber of Commerce, and military members. More information and registration: knockandnourish.org/fillthetank.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Greater Boerne Chamber of Commerce