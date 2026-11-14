The Greater Boerne Chamber of Commerce has wrapped up its Annual Meeting, led by President & CEO Kim Blohm at Hill Country Daily Bread Ministries, and is thanking members for their support over the past year. The Chamber plans to keep building relationships, growing learning opportunities, and speaking up for local business needs as it looks ahead to 2027. Members and residents can view the 2026 Annual Report on the “About the Chamber” section of the Chamber’s website.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Greater Boerne Chamber of Commerce