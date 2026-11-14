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🐶 Friendly Boerne Dogs Ready Now for Loving Adoption
Boerne has some very sweet dogs hoping for a fresh start. Here are a few wonderful pups who are ready to meet you and join a loving home.
Emi
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: City of Boerne Animal Shelter
- Phone: (830) 249-2456
Emi is a young, black-and-white beauty waiting at the City of Boerne Animal Shelter. As a younger dog, she’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding with her new family. If you’re looking for a loyal companion to grow up with your household, Emi could be the one.
👉 Meet Emi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kevin
- Breed: Black Mouth Cur / American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Adult (about 3 years)
- Gender: Male
- Weight: Around 45 lbs
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white
- Rescue: Hay Dude Equine Rescue - Boerne, TX
- Application & info: haydudeequine.org
Kevin is described as an easygoing, lovable companion who gets along with just about everyone. This handsome 3-year-old boy has a wonderful personality and a sweet nature. He’s currently in Texas and will be transported to his new home once adopted, so you can apply from out of state.
👉 Meet Kevin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Freddy
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult (about 5 years)
- Gender: Male
- Weight: Around 45 lbs
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white
- Rescue: Hay Dude Equine Rescue - Boerne, TX
- Application & info: haydudeequine.org
Freddy is a gentle, laid-back boy with a heart of gold. At about 5 years old, he’s past the wild puppy stage and ready to be a calm, steady friend. He loves people and is known for his sweet, easygoing nature. Like Kevin, he’s in Texas now and will be transported to you after adoption.
👉 Meet Freddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these Boerne pups. Call the listed shelter or rescue to ask about visits, applications, and adoption fees, and share this page so more people can see these wonderful dogs.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.