Boerne has some very sweet dogs hoping for a fresh start. Here are a few wonderful pups who are ready to meet you and join a loving home.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: City of Boerne Animal Shelter

Phone: (830) 249-2456

Emi is a young, black-and-white beauty waiting at the City of Boerne Animal Shelter. As a younger dog, she’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding with her new family. If you’re looking for a loyal companion to grow up with your household, Emi could be the one.

👉 Meet Emi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Black Mouth Cur / American Staffordshire Terrier mix

Black Mouth Cur / American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Male

Male Weight: Around 45 lbs

Around 45 lbs Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white Rescue: Hay Dude Equine Rescue - Boerne, TX

Application & info: haydudeequine.org

Kevin is described as an easygoing, lovable companion who gets along with just about everyone. This handsome 3-year-old boy has a wonderful personality and a sweet nature. He’s currently in Texas and will be transported to his new home once adopted, so you can apply from out of state.

👉 Meet Kevin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix

American Staffordshire Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult (about 5 years)

Adult (about 5 years) Gender: Male

Male Weight: Around 45 lbs

Around 45 lbs Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white Rescue: Hay Dude Equine Rescue - Boerne, TX

Application & info: haydudeequine.org

Freddy is a gentle, laid-back boy with a heart of gold. At about 5 years old, he’s past the wild puppy stage and ready to be a calm, steady friend. He loves people and is known for his sweet, easygoing nature. Like Kevin, he’s in Texas now and will be transported to you after adoption.

👉 Meet Freddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these Boerne pups. Call the listed shelter or rescue to ask about visits, applications, and adoption fees, and share this page so more people can see these wonderful dogs.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.