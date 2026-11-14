Boerne has some very special kittens hoping to find safe, loving homes. All of these babies are waiting at the City of Boerne Animal Shelter and could be your new best friend.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: City of Boerne Animal Shelter

Phone: (830) 249-2456

Oreo is a mostly white baby girl with a classic “cookies and cream” look. She’s a young Domestic Shorthair, the kind of cat that usually grows into an easygoing, friendly companion. As a kitten, she’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and patience as she learns the ropes of indoor life.

👉 Meet Oreo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: City of Boerne Animal Shelter

Phone: (830) 249-2456

Bandera is a soft gray/blue baby girl with a classic kitten charm. As a young Domestic Shorthair, she’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family and learn good habits like using the litter box and scratching posts.

👉 Meet Bandera and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: City of Boerne Animal Shelter

Phone: (830) 249-2456

Tiffani is a striking black-and-white tuxedo kitten. With her sharp little suit markings, she’ll grow into a very handsome housemate. Like most kittens, she’ll do best with regular playtime, gentle handling, and a safe indoor home.

👉 Meet Tiffani and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: City of Boerne Animal Shelter

Phone: (830) 249-2456

Traci is another lovely gray/blue baby girl, full of potential and ready for a fresh start. As a young kitten, she’ll need a calm, caring home where she can grow up feeling safe and loved.

👉 Meet Traci and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Boerne, TX and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call the City of Boerne Animal Shelter at (830) 249-2456 or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing this post can also help these little ones find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.