Boerne’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles that come with steady hours and room to grow. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: EquipmentShare / Forge & Build

EquipmentShare / Forge & Build Location: Boerne, TX

Salary: $17–$20/hr + overtime after 40 hrs

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri 7:00 AM–5:00 PM, includes some weekends)

This is a front-counter role helping contractors and walk-in customers with orders, calls, and in-store support. Good fit if you like a fast-paced hardware/building supply setting and want strong benefits (medical, PTO, 401(k) match, and more) plus clear growth paths.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: 1420 S Main St, Boerne, TX 78006 (Store #7546)

(Store #7546) Salary: Not listed (pay depends on experience and role factors)

Not listed (pay depends on experience and role factors) Type: Full-time (must be able to work some evenings and weekends)

You’ll help both retail and wholesale paint customers, mix/tint paint, load orders, and keep the store stocked and clean. Great if you like hands-on work, talking with regulars, and want big-company benefits and training.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1126

Location: 1381 S Main St, Boerne, TX 78006

Salary: $19–$32/hr , plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives

, plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives Type: Full-time

Lead the food and consumables area, from stocking and merchandising to making sure customers find what they need. This role comes with Walmart’s full benefits, education perks (Live Better U), and a clear path into bigger leadership jobs.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.