⚠️ Online meeting about proposed drive‑thru coffee shop in Boerne

The City of Boerne Planning Department is hosting a Boerne Neighborhood Discussion on Zoom about a Special Use Permit for a proposed drive‑thru coffee retail property at South Main Street and Christus Parkway.

• Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026

• Time: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

• Format: Online via Zoom

• Location discussed: South Main St & Christus Pkwy, Boerne, TX 78006

Join on Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89511206205

Meeting ID: 834 0602 1241

Passcode: 739397

Or call in: 1-346-248-7799

Neighbors are asked to share this information with others in the area so more people can join and learn about or comment on the proposal.