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⚠️ Zoom meeting on proposed drive‑thru coffee shop Nov. 17
⚠️ Online meeting about proposed drive‑thru coffee shop in Boerne
The City of Boerne Planning Department is hosting a Boerne Neighborhood Discussion on Zoom about a Special Use Permit for a proposed drive‑thru coffee retail property at South Main Street and Christus Parkway.
• Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026
• Time: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
• Format: Online via Zoom
• Location discussed: South Main St & Christus Pkwy, Boerne, TX 78006
Join on Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89511206205
Meeting ID: 834 0602 1241
Passcode: 739397
Or call in: 1-346-248-7799
Neighbors are asked to share this information with others in the area so more people can join and learn about or comment on the proposal.
More Info: Calendar • Boerne Neighborhood Discussion Meeting
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