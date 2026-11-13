Boerne’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to high-end aesthetics. Here are several solid roles hiring now, all right in or around Boerne, TX.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Boerne, TX (free‑standing emergency department)

(free‑standing emergency department) Pay: $2,183 per week (travel package, 36 hrs/week)

(travel package, 36 hrs/week) Type: Internship / Travel contract, 12‑hour night shifts, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week

Work as the solo CT/X‑ray tech on shift in a 15‑bed ER using GE imaging equipment. Great fit if you have ARRT CT, BLS, a Texas radiography license, and 2+ years’ experience, and want strong weekly pay plus solid trauma and ER imaging experience.

Employer: Boerne Family Medicine / Stahl Medical

Location: Boerne, TX

Pay: Competitive base + production bonus (exact amount not listed)

Competitive base (exact amount not listed) Type: Full-time, in person

Lead an established aesthetic and wellness service, doing neurotoxin and filler injections, laser treatments, BHRT, and medical weight loss (including GLP‑1). Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k), and discounted treatments—ideal for an experienced injector (NP/PA/RN) with a Texas license and strong cosmetic skills.

Employer: Peak Dental Services – Premier Dental Center Boerne

Location: Boerne, TX

Pay: $23.00 – $25.00/hour + team bonuses

Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM (Fridays off)

Be the friendly face at the front desk, handling check‑in/out, scheduling, insurance verification, billing, and treatment plan reviews. Great for someone with prior dental front office experience who wants a steady 4‑day workweek and a patient‑focused team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Boerne employers often grow roles around the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.