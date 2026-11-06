🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Boerne

Boerne has some wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start and a loving home. Each of these pups has a different story, but all are looking for someone to give them a chance.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Cattle Dog / Australian Shepherd mix Age: Young adult (about 2 years old )

Young adult (about ) Gender: Female

Color: White with black

Shelter: Hay Dude Equine Rescue - Boerne, TX

Location note: This is a Texas-based rescue. Destiny is in Texas and will be transported to your state once adopted. Application at haydudeequine.org.

Destiny is described as the "whole package"—a beautiful young heeler mix with a sweet personality, loving heart, and easygoing nature. She sounds like a great match for many types of families who want a loyal companion with that smart herding-dog brain.

👉 Meet Destiny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Young (about 1 year old )

Young (about ) Gender: Female

Weight: About 6 pounds

About Color: White

Shelter: Hay Dude Equine Rescue - Boerne, TX

Location note: Texas-based rescue. Betty is in Texas and will be transported to your state once adopted. Application at haydudeequine.org.

Betty is a tiny girl with a very sweet heart. She may be shy at first, but with time, patience, and kindness, she has a chance to blossom into a more confident little companion. She would do best in a quiet, loving home where she can feel safe and build trust at her own pace.

👉 Meet Betty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / possible Belgian Malinois mix

Labrador Retriever / possible Belgian Malinois mix Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Boerne, TX)

Stitch is a high-energy black Lab mix looking for a better fit. His current owner reports:

He does not do well with small dogs , including a puppy in the home

, including a puppy in the home He did fine with a large dog in his previous home

in his previous home He is territorial when eating , so he’s fed separately

, so he’s fed He has a lot of energy and can knock over small children (there are two young kids in the home now)

Stitch needs an active home, ideally without small dogs or very young children, and with someone who can manage his energy and feeding routine. In the right environment, he could thrive with structure and exercise.

👉 Meet Stitch and contact his owner through adoptapet

If you’re in or near Boerne, TX (or able to adopt from a Texas-based rescue), please consider opening your home to one of these dogs. Share this with friends and family—your share might be the reason one of them finds a forever family.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.