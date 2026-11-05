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Boerne
Free Diva Night event runs 5–9 p.m.
3 days ago
Greater Boerne Chamber of Commerce will host a free Diva Night event from 5–9 p.m. with check-in at Main Plaza and Gunpowder & Cabernet. Event bags, boas, and tiaras will be handed out starting at 5 p.m., with one bag per person and only for those physically in line. No tickets or set starting point are required, and attendees are urged to plan a safe ride home.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Greater Boerne Chamber of Commerce
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