Free Diva Night event runs 5–9 p.m.

Greater Boerne Chamber of Commerce will host a free Diva Night event from 5–9 p.m. with check-in at Main Plaza and Gunpowder & Cabernet. Event bags, boas, and tiaras will be handed out starting at 5 p.m., with one bag per person and only for those physically in line. No tickets or set starting point are required, and attendees are urged to plan a safe ride home.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Greater Boerne Chamber of Commerce