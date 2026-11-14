Pro Wrestling NOAH held their NOAH Jr. Grand Prix 2 as part of their Lethal Odyssey Tour on Saturday, November 14th, 2026 from the Umeda Sky Building Stella Hall in Osaka, Japan. NOAH Jr. Grand Prix 2 ~ Lethal Odyysey Tour ~ aired on Wrestle Universe.

Pro Wrestling NOAH Jr. Grand Prix 2 – Lethal Odyssey Tour 2026 Results:

Team 2000X (Masa Kitamiya, Tadasuke & YO-HEY) defeated Atsushi Kotoge, Hi69 & Naomichi Marufuji – (11:43)

Dragon Bane, Hiroto Tsuruya & Kaito Kiyomiya defeated Black Menso-re, Tetsuya Endo & Yuto Koyanagi – (7:43)

Mohammed Yone & Passionate RATEL’S (Manabu Soya & Yuki Iino) & Mohammed Yone defeated Team 2000X (Alpha Wolf, Kai Fujimura & OZAWA) – (10:59)

NOAH Jr. Grand Prix 2 First Round Match : Alejandro defeated Hiroya Namiki – (9:30)

Alejandro defeated Hiroya Namiki – (9:30) Kid Lykos, Sidney Akeem & Yoshiki Inamura defeated Los Tranquilos de Japon (BUSHI, RYUSEI & Tetsuya Naito) – (9:15)

NOAH Jr. Grand Prix 2 First Round Match : Tsunagu Sato defeated Kid Lykos II – (11:44)

Tsunagu Sato defeated Kid Lykos II – (11:44) NOAH Jr. Grand Prix 2 First Round Match : Daiki Odashima defeated Jun Masaoka – (15:54)

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(h/t Cagematch for the results & match times.)