Coastal Championship Wrestling held their CCW Conquer Kissimmee 51 event on Friday, November 13th, 2026 from Sun On The Beach in Kissimmee, Florida.

CCW Conquer Kissimmee 51 Results:

Pre-Show Match : Jimmy Swift defeated Nick Rodriguez

Jimmy Swift defeated Nick Rodriguez Four-Way Match : Abbad defeated Jason and Jonny Nova and Tyler Shoop

Abbad defeated Jason and Jonny Nova and Tyler Shoop Ozzy Kilmeister defeated Devin Diaz

Amira Soul defeated Caeli Fuego

Sirena Linton defeated Christyan XO via DQ

IWA Puerto Rico Undisputed Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship Match : Pedro Portillo III (c) defeated Skitz to retain the IWA Puerto Rico Undisputed Intercontinental Heavyweight Title

Pedro Portillo III (c) defeated Skitz to retain the IWA Puerto Rico Undisputed Intercontinental Heavyweight Title Matt Riddle defeated Tome Filip

Sam Taylor & Stallion Rogers defeated The King’s Court (Eddie Valentine & Ilan)

Ariel Dominguez defeated Cha Cha Charlie

You can find more pro wrestling and mma results in the Bodyslam.net Results section of the website.

(h/t Cagematch for the results.)