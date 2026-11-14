West Coast Pro Wrestling held their 8th Anniversary – West Coast 8 event on Friday, November 13th, 2026 from the United Irish Cultural Center in San Francisco, California. West Coast Pro Wrestling’s West Coast 8 aired live on the West Coast Pro YouTube Channel.

West Coast Pro “West Coast 8” Results:

Lex Gonzalez, Maya World & Sweet Caroline defeated Leah Night & Magenta (Maria & RIKO)

The Cajun Catch Revival (Jiah Jewell & Seabass Finn) defeated Andrew Cass & Taiga II

Miko Alana defeated Emersyn Jayne

West Coast Pro Golden Gate Championship Four-Way Match : JT Thorne (c) defeated Alan Angels and Shimbashi and Vinnie Massaro to retain the West Coast Pro Golden Gate Title

JT Thorne (c) defeated Alan Angels and Shimbashi and Vinnie Massaro to retain the West Coast Pro Golden Gate Title Spark Rush (Sareee & Takumi Iroha) defeated Senka Akatsuki & Sora Ayame

The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) defeated The Crush Boys (Starboy Charlie & Titus Alexander)

West Coast Pro Heavyweight Championship Match : Adam Priest (c) defeated Alpha Zo to retain the West Coast Pro Heavyweight Title

Adam Priest (c) defeated Alpha Zo to retain the West Coast Pro Heavyweight Title West Coast Pro Women’s Championship Match : Johnnie Robbie defeated Mio Momono (c) to become the new West Coast Pro Women’s Champion

You can find more pro wrestling and mma results in the Bodyslam.net Results section of the website.



You can watch West Coast Pro Wrestling’s 8th Anniversary show “West Coast 8” below.