Consejo Mundial De Lucha Libre held this week’s CMLL Viernes Espectacular event on Friday, November 13th, 2026 from Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. CMLL Viernes Espectacular aired on the CMLL YouTube Channel.

CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results:

Eight Man Tag Team Match : Los Viajeros Del Espacio (Futuro, Hombre Bala Jr., Max Star & Valiente Jr.) defeated Carnifice, Inquisidor & Los Cancerberos del Infierno (Cancerbero & Virus)

Los Viajeros Del Espacio (Futuro, Hombre Bala Jr., Max Star & Valiente Jr.) defeated Carnifice, Inquisidor & Los Cancerberos del Infierno (Cancerbero & Virus) Mei Seira & Syuri defeated Kira & Thunder Rosa

Rugido defeated Vegas Depredador

Volador Jr. defeated Black Tiger

Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match : Bandido & Brillante Jr. defeated Barbaro Cavernario & Yutani [2 Falls : 1 Fall]

Bandido & Brillante Jr. defeated Barbaro Cavernario & Yutani [2 Falls : 1 Fall] Best Two Out Of Three Falls Six Man Tag Team Match : El Sky Team (Mascara Dorada, Mistico & Neon w/KeMonito) defeated Angel de Oro, Hechicero & Zandokan Jr. (w/KeMalito) [2 Falls : 1 Fall]

You can find more pro wrestling and mma results in the Bodyslam.net Results section of the website.



(h/t Cagematch for the results.)