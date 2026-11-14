Total Nonstop Action Wrestling presented this week’s episode of Xplosion on Friday, November 13th, 2026 and was originally recorded on September 25th, 2026 from the Boeing Center At Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas. TNA Xplosion airs weekly on TNA+ on Friday and on the TNA YouTube Channel the following Tuesday.

TNA Xplosion Results:

TNA X-Division Championship #1 Contenders Four-Way Ladder Match : Kazarian defeated Brian Kendrick, Daniels and The Amazing Red (This match was taped on 03/21/2010 in Orlando, Florida)

Kazarian defeated Brian Kendrick, Daniels and The Amazing Red TNA X-Division Championship Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match : Chris Sabin (c) defeated Jerry Lynn (This match was taped on 0311/2007 in Orlando, Florida)

Chris Sabin (c) defeated Jerry Lynn Elijah defeats Jamie Stanley

You can find more pro wrestling and mma results in the Bodyslam.net Results section of the website.