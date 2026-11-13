Bare Knuckle Boxing officially announced that second-generation boxing star Robert “El Gorilla” Duran Jr., the son of former four-division World Champion Roberto “Hands of Stone” Duran, will replace Paulie “Magic Man” Malignaggi and fight former WBC Welterweight Champion Victor “The Second Coming” Ortiz in the Main Event at BKB 62.

BKB 62 takes place on December 5th, 2026 from The Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles, California.

You can check out the full press release from Bare Knuckle Boxing announcing Roberto Duran Jr. as Paulie Malignaggi’s replacement for BKB 62 below.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA (NOVEMBER 12, 2026) –BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing, the world’s largest professional bare knuckle boxing organization, today announced that second-generation boxing star Robert “El Gorila” Duran Jr., son of four-division boxing world champion Roberto “Hands of Stone” Duran, will face former WBC Welterweight World Champion Victor “The Second Coming” Ortiz in the main event ofBKB 62,taking place December 5 at The Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles, California. Duran Jr. steps in for Paulie “Magic Man” Malignaggi, who was originally scheduled to face Ortiz but will no longer compete due to personal matters. A second-generation prizefighter, Duran Jr. followed in his father’s footsteps and built a career in traditional boxing, compiling a 13-4 professional record with 10 victories by knockout. In 2024, he tried his hand at bare knuckle boxing and delivered an impressive debut, stopping current BKB Welterweight Champion, Javon “Wolfman” Wright by third-round TKO. The Miami native has since compiled a 4-2 record in BKB, with all four victories coming by knockout. Along the way, he has shared the Trigon with notable opponents including Serob “Gulo” Minasyan, Joshua “Wayward” Sikes, and reigning BKB Super Welterweight World Champion Rolando “Dy Incredible” Dy. His most recent victory came at BKB 58: Miami in August, when he knocked out Ryan “The Bull From Hull” Spivey in the first round. “When an opportunity like this comes along, you have to take it. Victor Ortiz is a legend in boxing, a former world champion who has shared the ring with some of the best in the sport. I have a tremendous amount of respect for what he has accomplished, but once that bell rings, it’s all business. I’m stepping in to make the most of this opportunity, prove what I can do, and show the world that I belong on this stage. I’m ready for the challenge and I’m coming to win,” said Robert Duran Jr. BKB 62: Los Angeles marks the promotion’s return to Los Angeles and will serve as the penultimate event in what has been a strong 2026 for the world’s largest bare knuckle boxing organization. Additional event details and bouts will be announced soon. Tickets are available now at http://bkbtickets.com/bkb62

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