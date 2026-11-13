Spike Dudley has officially signed a Legends deal with WWE.

ECW Original Spike Dudley announced earlier today via social media that he has officially signed a WWE Legends deal, and thanked everyone that made it possible. Spike also teased that there will be “more news to follow.”

The announcement comes just days after WWE filed to trademark the name Spike Dudley, after he abandoned his own trademark application for the name.

“Very happy to announce I just signed a WWE Legends deal. More news to follow. But thanks to everyone who made it possible!”

He began training to become a pro wrestler in 1993 with All Pro Wrestling’s Boot Camp. He would spend the next three years on the California independent wrestling scene. He would eventually debut with Extreme Championship Wrestling on September 14, 1996, at ECW’s When Worlds Collide II as “Little” Spike Dudley, a member of The Dudley Brothers.

Spike Dudley would remain with ECW until the company folded in 2001, and was one of the beloved fan favorites in the promotions history. Following ECW’s closing and sale, Spike would join the WWE in 2001, aligning with his half-brothers, Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley. Spike Dudley made his final appearance with WWE at ECW One Night Stand on June 12th, 2005, and was released from his WWE contract on July 5th, 2005.

Following his WWE release, Spike Dudley would make his way to TNA, debuting with the company on the April 14th, 2006, episode of TNA Impact! His run with TNA was short lived, as he was released from the company on August 15th, 2007. Spike would make multiple appearances with TNA in 2010 and 2013, and was part of Team 3D’s (Bully Ray & Devon) entrance at TNA’s Bound For Glory 2025 PPV for their retirement match against The Hardy’s.

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