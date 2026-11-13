4th Rope and Mass Appeal presented HEELMATIC on Thursday, November 12th, 2026 from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City, New York. 4th Rope x Mass Appeal HEELMATIC aired live on the Revolt YouTube Channel.

4th Rope x Mass Appeal HEELMATIC Results:

4th Rope Flyweight Championship Match : Real1 (c) defeated TJP to retain the 4th Rope Flyweight Title

Real1 (c) defeated TJP to retain the 4th Rope Flyweight Title 4th Rope Women’s Championship Match : Rhio (c) defeated Janai Kai to retain the 4th Rope Women’s Title

Rhio (c) defeated Janai Kai to retain the 4th Rope Women’s Title Oni King defeated Benny Blanco

CoKane defeated Krule

No Disqualification Match : Josh Bishop (w/Joel Gertner) defeated Killer Riv

Josh Bishop (w/Joel Gertner) defeated Killer Riv No Disqualification Match : Josh Bishop (w/Joel Gertner) defeated Liamo

Josh Bishop (w/Joel Gertner) defeated Liamo No Disqualification Match : Josh Bishop (w/Joel Gertner) defeated Tommy Dreamer

Josh Bishop (w/Joel Gertner) defeated Tommy Dreamer Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana) defeated Ninja Mack

4th Rope Heavyweight Championship Match : Bobby Lashley (w/MVP) defeated Joe Alonzo (c) to become the new 4th Rope Heavyweight Champion

Bobby Lashley (w/MVP) defeated Joe Alonzo (c) to become the new 4th Rope Heavyweight Champion 4th Rope Tag Team Championship Four-Way Match : The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) defeated The Hardys (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) (c) and 5150 (Danny Limelight & Slice Boogie) and Skywalkers (Jodi Aura & Raheem Royal) to become the new 4th Rope Tag Team Champions

You can find more pro wrestling and mma results in the Bodyslam.net Results section of the website.

You can watch 4th Rope x Mass Appeal’s HEELMATIC below.