World Wrestling Entertainment held another stop on their WWE Road To Survivor Series 2026 WarGames live event tour on Thursday, November 12th 2026 from the Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

WWE Road To Survivor Series 2026 WarGames Results (Fort Myers, Florida):

Kevin Owens defeated Johnny Gargano

WWE Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match : MFTs (Talla Tonga & Tama Tonga) (c) defeated Bakusai (Kyoki & Shinsuke Nakamura) and Fraxiom (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) and War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles

MFTs (Talla Tonga & Tama Tonga) (c) defeated Bakusai (Kyoki & Shinsuke Nakamura) and Fraxiom (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) and War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles CM Punk & Danhausen defeated Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh)

946 (Bronco Nima, Carmelo Hayes, Cruz Montana & Lucien Price w/Jaida Parker & Royce Keys) defeated The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa)

WWE United States Championship Match : Trick Williams (c) defeated Damian Priest to retain the WWE United States Title

Trick Williams (c) defeated Damian Priest to retain the WWE United States Title Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair & Tatum Paxley defeated Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Lainey Reid)

Street Fight : Finn Balor defeated Gunther

Finn Balor defeated Gunther Undisputed WWE Championship Match : Sami Zayn (c) defeated Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Title

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