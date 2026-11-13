Ring of Honor presented this week’s episode of ROH on HonorClub on Thursday, November 12th, 2026 and was originally recorded on November 3rd, 2026 from the WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, Florida. ROH on Honorclub airs weekly on HonorClub.

ROH on HonorClub Results:

The Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese w/BEEF, Mark Sterling & Stori Denali) defeated Orlando Colon & Serpentico

ROH Pure Championship Match : Lee Moriarty (c) defeated AR Fox to retain the ROH Pure Title

Lee Moriarty (c) defeated AR Fox to retain the ROH Pure Title ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match : Athena (w/Billie Starkz & Diamante) [c] defeated B3CCA

Athena (w/Billie Starkz & Diamante) [c] defeated B3CCA Bryan Keith defeated Matt Mako

Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor & Tehuti Miles) defeated Darian Bengston & Kiran Grey (This match was taped on 09/28/2026)

The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean w/Christyan XO, Shane Taylor & Tehuti Miles) defeated Isaiah Broner & Ren Jones (This match was taped on 09/28/2026)

Robyn Renegade defeated Sirena Linton

ROH World Championship Match : Bandido (c) defeated Bishop Kaun to retain the ROH World Title

You can find more pro wrestling and mma results in the Bodyslam.net Results section of the website.