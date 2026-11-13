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Wrestling Open – Worcester, Massachusetts – November 12th, 2026
By Todd Homegrown,8 days ago
Beyond Wrestling presented their Wrestling Open event on Thursday, November 12th, 2026 from the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. Wrestling Open aired live on IWTV.
Wrestling Open Results:
- Pre-Show Match : Rain Conway defeated Reggie Collins
- Eliminator Cup 2026 First Round Match : Brick City (Julio Cruz & Victor Chase) defeated The Haven (Jay Onyx & Shawn Knyte)
- Kylon King defeated Angel Aviles
- Kylie Alexa & Paris Van Dale defeated Allie Katch & Nessa Ferrari
- Armani Kayos defeated Devin Reno
- Tiny Giant defeated TJ Crawford via DQ
- Eliminator Cup 2026 First Round Match : 23 Hazard & Peter Gianni defeated Big Business (Brad Hollister & Love Doug)
- Discovery Gauntlet Match : Omar La Casa defeated Donovan
- Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan) defeated Fresh Air (Junior Benito & Macrae Martin)
You can find more pro wrestling and mma results in the Bodyslam.net Results section of the website.
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