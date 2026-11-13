Beyond Wrestling presented their Wrestling Open event on Thursday, November 12th, 2026 from the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. Wrestling Open aired live on IWTV.

Wrestling Open Results:

Pre-Show Match : Rain Conway defeated Reggie Collins

Rain Conway defeated Reggie Collins Eliminator Cup 2026 First Round Match : Brick City (Julio Cruz & Victor Chase) defeated The Haven (Jay Onyx & Shawn Knyte)

Brick City (Julio Cruz & Victor Chase) defeated The Haven (Jay Onyx & Shawn Knyte) Kylon King defeated Angel Aviles

Kylie Alexa & Paris Van Dale defeated Allie Katch & Nessa Ferrari

Armani Kayos defeated Devin Reno

Tiny Giant defeated TJ Crawford via DQ

Eliminator Cup 2026 First Round Match : 23 Hazard & Peter Gianni defeated Big Business (Brad Hollister & Love Doug)

23 Hazard & Peter Gianni defeated Big Business (Brad Hollister & Love Doug) Discovery Gauntlet Match : Omar La Casa defeated Donovan

Omar La Casa defeated Donovan Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan) defeated Fresh Air (Junior Benito & Macrae Martin)

You can find more pro wrestling and mma results in the Bodyslam.net Results section of the website.