Major League Wrestling presented this week’s episode of MLW Fusion on Thursday, November 12th, 2026 and was originally recorded on June 13th, 2026 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. MLW Fusion airs weekly on Tubi and the MLW YouTube Channel on Saturday’s.

MLW Fusion Results:

MLW Opera Cup 2026 – Semifinal Match : Austin Aries defeated LaBron Kozone

Austin Aries defeated LaBron Kozone Trevor Lee interview

3 vs. 1 Handicapped Match : Jumbo defeated Foxx Vinyer, Just Jay, and Flip Sequoyah

Jumbo defeated Foxx Vinyer, Just Jay, and Flip Sequoyah Backstage segment with Matt Riddle

Beastman (w/Kimchee) came to the ring for a match, and Jesus Rodriguez was about to introduce his opponent but Contra Unit (Big Damo, Brick Savage, Ikuro Kwon, Okumura & Josef Samael) run out and attack Beastman, Kimchee, and Rodriguez. Diego Hill comes out to make the save. However, Brick Savage cuts him off and hits a modified Fire Thunder Driver. Then Samael throws a fireball in Jesus’s face. Samael thats that this is now “occupied territory!”

Unit (Big Damo, Brick Savage, Ikuro Kwon, Okumura & Josef Samael) run out and attack Beastman, Kimchee, and Rodriguez. Diego Hill comes out to make the save. However, Brick Savage cuts him off and hits a modified Fire Thunder Driver. Then Samael throws a fireball in Jesus’s face. Samael thats that this is now “occupied territory!” Rich Bocchini interviewed Donovan Dijak on the stage. Dijak says that the Skyscrapers “are no more,” and that Josh Bishop refused to listen to directions and was not there when he needed him. Dijak goes on the say that he is “the rightful MLW heavyweight champion, and I’m going to get my rematch, because I deserve it!”

Shotzi Blackheart, Zamaya, & Scarlett Bordeaux defeated Lady Frost and “HATE” (Rina & Saya Kamitani)

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