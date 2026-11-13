Total Nonstop Action Wrestling presented this week’s episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on November 12th, 2026 and was originally recorded on October 14th, 2026 from the Dothan Civic Center in Dothan, Alabama. TNA Thursday Night iMPACT airs weekly on the AMC Network.

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT Results:

Elayna Black defeated Heather By Elegance (This match was originally recorded on 10/13/2026)

Apex (Shayna Baszler & Zoey Serrano) defeated The King Bees (Charity King & Danni Bee)

Moose defeated Samuel Shaw (w/Joseph Sawyer) via DQ

Mustafa Ali defeated Frankie Kazarian (w/Avery Styles) (This match was originally recorded on 10/13/2026)

Nic Nemeth defeated Elijah

You can find more pro wrestling and mma results in the Bodyslam.net Results section of the website.