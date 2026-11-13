Juggalo Championship Wrestling presented this week’s episode of JCW Lunacy on Thursday, November 12th, 2026 and was originally recorded on October 31st, 2026 from the Masonic Temple in Detroit, Michigan. JCW Lunacy airs weekly on the Psychopathic Records YouTube Channel.

JCW Lunacy Results:

Krule defeated Painful Paul

JCW World Tag Team Championship Four-Way Elimination Match : Luciano Family Enterprises (Sally Boy & Vincenzo w/Big Vito) defeated Choppa City (Atiba & Bruce Wayans) (c) and The Boneheads (Rah & Ugh w/Barnabas The Bizarre) and The JWO (2 Tuff Tony & Mosh Pit Mike) to become the new JCW World Tag Team Champions

Luciano Family Enterprises (Sally Boy & Vincenzo w/Big Vito) defeated Choppa City (Atiba & Bruce Wayans) (c) and The Boneheads (Rah & Ugh w/Barnabas The Bizarre) and The JWO (2 Tuff Tony & Mosh Pit Mike) to become the new JCW World Tag Team Champions JCW Linear World Championship Three-Way Match : Josh Bishop (w/Joel Gertner) (c) defeated Dijak and Mr. Happy to retain the JCW Linear World Title

Josh Bishop (w/Joel Gertner) (c) defeated Dijak and Mr. Happy to retain the JCW Linear World Title Anything Goes Weapons Match (Special Referee: Mad Man Pondo) : Alice Crowley defeated HoKane

Alice Crowley defeated HoKane JCW Lunacy World Championship Match : Nic Nemeth defeated Caleb Konley (c) to become the new JCW Lunacy World Title

You can find more pro wrestling and mma results in the Bodyslam.net Results section of the website.

You can watch this week’s episode of JCW Lunacy below.