WWE has been a destination that people have questioned if they even care about tag team wrestling. Tag teams have been let go by the company in the last year and the division has had less focus on T.V. But it seems WWE is trying to create some new tag teams with there roster to add some more excitement to the division.

According to WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, WWE writers and staff were tasked with creating some new tag teams over the summer to help bring some more energy to the tag team division.

“WWE tasked a handful of staff members with coming up with different talent pairings to potentially form new tag teams. We’re told that there were no brand restrictions in place for the exercise, with those involved encouraged to think outside the box and explore a wide range of possible combinations in an effort to bolster a somewhat lacking division.”

WrestleVotes also added that Joe Hendry was a name pitched numerous times for this assignment. Hendry has been not on Raw in a month and has only been used in a comedic character in losses. It does make sense for him to be put in a tag team to add a new dimension to the character.

WWE have released multiple tag teams this year including the Creed Brothers, Tommaso Ciampa of DIY, The Wyatt Sicks, Tonga Loa and Jeff Cobb of the MFT’s and The New Day. Based on these releases, a big hole has been left in the very stacked tag division that the company had just a year ago.

Currently, the SmackDown tag champs are Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga while the Raw champs are Penta and Jevon Evans. Penta and Evans won the tag gold this past Saturday at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia over Bron Breakker and Austin Theory of The Vision. The new champs can be seen as a mismatch tag team because Penta is more known for teaming with his brother Rey Fenix as the Lucha Brothers.

So it will be interesting to see as the weeks and months unfold if WWE puts more of an emphasis on tag team wrestling and if so, will they try to add some new mismatch teams to bolster the division based on who they have lost in the last year.

We will keep you updated on more pro wrestling and MMA news and results here at Bodyslam.net.