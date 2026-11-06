MLW Fusion Results – November 5th, 2026

Major League Wrestling presented this week’s episode of MLW Fusion on Thursday, November 5th, 2026 and was originally recorded on June 12th, 2026 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. MLW Fusion aired on Tubi.

MLW Fusion Results:

Opera Cup 2026 Quarter Final Match : Big Damo (w/Josef Samael) defeated Oddyssey

Big Damo (w/Josef Samael) defeated Oddyssey Two vs. One Handicap Match : JUMBO defeated Breaux Keller & Joey Martinez

JUMBO defeated Breaux Keller & Joey Martinez Templario defeated Ikuro Kwon and Soberano Jr. (w/Okumura)

MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match : Killer Kross (w/Scarlett Bordeaux) (c) defeated Donovan Dijak to retain the MLW World Heavyweight Title

You can find more pro wrestling and mma results in the Bodyslam.net Results section of the website.